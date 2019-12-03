Home
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St John's Anglican Church
Cowra
William John JORDAN "Bill" Passed away 28th November 2019 Aged 86 years. Late of Cowra & formerly of Canowindra & Majura ACT. Loving husband of Jan (dec), father & father-in-law of Dougie, Kay & Michael Hunt, Debbie & Pat Ford. Dearly loved grandfather & great grandfather of their families. Bill's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Cowra commencing at 2:00pm on Friday 6th December 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Dec. 3, 2019
