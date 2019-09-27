|
|
Tailor James HAMPTON Passed away 15th September 2019 Aged 17 years Late of Main St, Darbys Falls. Beloved son of Letitia Ambachtsheer and Kenny Hampton. Loving grandson of John and Robyn Ambachtsheer and Vicki and Garry Hampton. Dearly loved and sadly missed by the extended Ambachtsheer, Hampton and Tarrant families. Tailor's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sid Kallas Oval, Young Rd Cowra, commencing at 1:30pm today, Friday 27th September 2019. Thence for interment in the Darby's Falls Cemetery. Please attend wearing bright/happy colours. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019