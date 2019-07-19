|
|
Shirley VENEY Passed away 16th July 2019, aged 82 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care, Cowra and formerly of Church St, Koorawatha. Loving wife of John and mother & mother-in-law of Kym, Kel and Jo, Rod and Trish, Shane and Dani. A loving nan and great nan of their families. Shirley's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at The Graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am on Monday 22nd July 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 19, 2019