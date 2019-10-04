Home
Samuel James BOWEN "Sam" Passed away tragically 23rd September 2019 Aged 22 years. Late of Mountain View Rd, Cowra. Beloved and loving son of Tony and Anne and adored brother of Anna. Sam will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends. Sam's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 2.30pm on Tuesday 8th October 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
