Russell William McALLISTER Passed away 9th July 2019, aged 91 years. Late of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Baronga St, Cowra. Loving husband of Shirley (dec) and father & father-in-law of Barbara, Sue, Lynne, Errol & Shirley, and Bill. A beloved pop of 29. Russell's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 2.30pm on Tuesday 16th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 12, 2019