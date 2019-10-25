|
|
Roy MARTIN Passed away 23rd October 2019, aged 72 years. Of Lentara St, Cowra. Loving husband of Sandra (dec) & father of Ken, Ian & Belinda & a beloved poppy of Robbie & Dana; Matthew & Lucia; Christian & Natasha. Roy's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 10:30am on Monday 28th October 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019