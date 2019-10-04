Home
Ross SHARKEY

Ross SHARKEY Passed away suddenly 28th September 2019 Aged 63 years. Late of Boundary Rd, Cowra. Beloved husband of Lyn and adored dad of Tom (dec), Peta and Jayne. Brother and brother-in-law of Neil and Pam (Dubbo) and Tim and Lynne (Tomingley). Loved son of Keith and Betty (both dec). Ross' family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 11.00am today, Friday 4th October 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
