Ronald Edward WEBB "Runner" Passed away 18th July 2019 Aged 75 years. Late of Macassar St, Cowra. Loving husband of Helen and father & father-in-law of Willy and Kerrie, Donna, and Margaret and a loving pop of their families. Ronald's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 7th August 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019
