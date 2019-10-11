|
Rodney LANGFIELD Passed away 27th September 2019, aged 48 years. Of Cowra and formerly of Koorawatha. Loving brother of Warren, Lynette, Heather (dec), Jennifer & Paul and a beloved uncle of their extended families. Rodney's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Graveside, Morongla Cemetery, Morongla commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 14th October 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019