Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Robert GILMORE

Robert GILMORE Notice
Robert "Bobby" GILMORE Passed away 3rd July 2019, aged 87 years. Late of "Kiembah", Gooloogong. Loving husband of Patty and father & father-in-law of Craig, Scott and Lisa and grandad to Jacinta, Tobie and Matthew. Great grandfather to Tate. Bobby's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church Eugowra, commencing at 11.00am on Monday 15th July 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on July 12, 2019
