Richard GLASSON Passed away 15th October 2019, aged 79years. Late of "Hiawatha", Cargo. Loving brother of Warwick Glasson and Catherine Wood. Richard will be sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Richards's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Uniting Church, Canowindra commencing at 11.00am on Monday 21st October 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019