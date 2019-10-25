|
|
Raymond John GAMBLE "Ray" Passed away 18th October 2019, aged 70 years. Late of Brisbane St, Cowra. Loving father of Sally & Amanda & a loving pop to Kody & Maddison. Ray's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 11:00am on Monday the 28th October 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019