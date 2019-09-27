|
Peter Edmond NEWHAM Passed away 22nd September 2019 Aged 71 years Late of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Woodstock/Wyangala Dam. Loving father of Matthew and grandfather of Carter. Beloved brother of Jack, Chris and Kerry. Peter's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home, Vaux St Cowra, commencing at 11:00am on Monday the 30th September 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019