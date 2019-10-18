Home
Peter William MOREHEAD Passed away 14th October 2019, aged 91years. Of Mirage Drive, Cowra. Loving husband of Cynthia and father of Christine, Lynette and Susan and stepfather of Andrew, Steven, Sharon and Nicole. Much loved poppa to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Peter's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Peter's Presbyterian Church, Cowra commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 21st October 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019
