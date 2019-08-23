Home
Peter FRENCH

Peter Linton FRENCH Passed away 10th August 2019 Aged 55 years. Late of "Tumblong", Barryrenie Rd, Cowra. Beloved brother of Graham, Annette and Chris. Peter's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra commencing at 12.30pm on Monday 26th August 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019
