THURTELL (Nee Cameron) Patricia Anne (Pat) 18.11.1933 - 07.08.2019 Late of Orange and formerly of Cowra. Beloved wife of Bruce (deceased). Loved mother of John, Jenny, Helen, Bruce, Brian and mother-in-law of Lesleigh, Kellie, Tina and Tony. Loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Lovingly Remembered" "Sadly Missed" The family and friends of Pat are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, August 16, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019