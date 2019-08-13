Home
Mary Isabel SMITH Passed away 9th August 2019, aged 93 years. Of "Rockall" Reids Flat Rd, Cowra. Loving wife of Eric (dec) & mother of Suzanne, Ian (dec) & Robyn & a beloved grandmother & great grandmother of their families. Mary's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 14th August 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 13, 2019
