Mary MYERS Passed away 2nd October 2019 Aged 88 years. Late of Bilyara Retirement Hostel, Cowra and formerly of Forbes St, Gooloogong. Loving wife of Harold (dec) and mother & mother-in-law of George, Stephen and Janet, Chris and Donna, and a loving nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 10th October 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 8, 2019