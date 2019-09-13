|
WOOLLEY, Mary Millicent. 9th September 2019. Late of Weeroona Aged Care Cowra, and formerly of Centenary Gardens and Burrendulla. Beloved wife of John (dec.). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith & John, Stephen & Ruta, Kathryn & Paul and Richard. Loved grandma & great-grandma. Aged 91 years "Forever in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Mary Woolley, which will take place at 2:00pm on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at Uniting Church, Mudgee. After the service the cortege will proceed to Mudgee Cemetery for interment. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Arthritis Australia. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in Cowra Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019