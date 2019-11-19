Home
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St Raphael's Catholic Church
Cowra
Loretta Ann DAWES Passed away 15th November 2019, aged 75 years. Late of Liverpool St, Cowra. Loving wife of Bryan & mother of Kim, Brett & Rob. A beloved grandmother & great-grandmother of their families. Loretta's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra commencing at 11:00am on Friday 22nd November 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Nov. 19, 2019
