ASHTON LLOYD 27 December 1925 - 28 June 2019
Aged 93.5 years
Died of old age still with a sense of humour.
Born Wollongong.
Formerly of Randwick, Edgecliff, Boorowa
Died Canberra.
Many thanks to his attentive GPs Ron Scott,
Rod MacIver, and Tang Zeng.
Beloved husband of Mary (dec 1991).
Little brother of Alice, Harry, Alf, Doreen,
Stan, Bob and Clarice (all dec).
Loving father of Meredith and
father-in-law of Trevor.
Adoring Pop of David and Michael.
Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews
in Lloyd's and Mary's families.
Friend to many, many more.
For details of memorial service, please contact [email protected]
A life well lived.
He will be missed but in our hearts forever.
'Checking out the top paddock'
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 9, 2019