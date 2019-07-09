Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Linton FRENCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linton FRENCH

Add a Memory
Linton FRENCH Notice
Linton Charles FRENCH Passed away 6th July 2019, aged 88 years. Late of "Tumblong", Barryrenie Rd, Cowra. Loving husband of Elaine (dec) and father of Graham, Annette, Peter and Chris. Linton's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 10th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.