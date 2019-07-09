|
Linton Charles FRENCH Passed away 6th July 2019, aged 88 years. Late of "Tumblong", Barryrenie Rd, Cowra. Loving husband of Elaine (dec) and father of Graham, Annette, Peter and Chris. Linton's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 10th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
