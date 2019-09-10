|
|
Leslie Bernard WATMORE "Les" Passed away 6th September 2019 Aged 86 years. Late of Acacia Circle, Cowra. Loving husband of Mary and father of David and Karen (dec). Beloved pop of Phillip and Tegan and brother in-law of Jenny & Ray Kelly. Leslie's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 10.30am on Wednesday 11th September 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Sept. 10, 2019