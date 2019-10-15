Home
Leslie PARKES "Les" Passed away 10th October 2019, aged 89 years. Formerly of Shelley St, Cowra. Loving husband of Beryl & father of Darryl, Philip (dec), Gary, David, Mathew, Chris & his niece Jenny & their extended families. Les's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 16th October 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 15, 2019
