Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Leslie Hunter BEATH "Les" Passed away 29th October 2019, aged 48 years. Late of Haig St and Macquarie St, Cowra. Loving son of Tom (dec) and Dawn. Much loved brother of Deborah, Patrick, Thomas, Michael, Sharon, David, Mark and Lorraine and fond brother-in-law of their partners and families. Les' family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra commencing at 1.00pm, Friday 1st November 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019
