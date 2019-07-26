|
WATT Kenneth Cameron Passed away on Thursday 18 July 2019 at Bilyara retirement village,Cowra. Aged 89 years.
Formerly of 'Glenview' Greenethorpe.
Loving husband of the late Merle (dec), father and father in-law of Michael and Jenny-Lynne Watt, Graham and Lynne Watt, Kathy Chamberlain and Narelle and Glen Whittaker. Adored Pop of his 16 grandchildren and
5 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a remembrance service at the Uniting Church Grenfell on Monday 29 July 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 26, 2019