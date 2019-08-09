Home
Julie SIMIC Passed away 4th August 2019 Aged 56 years. Late of Dawson Drive, Cowra. Adored partner of Malcolm and mother of Tom and Daniel and loved grandma to Brianna and Toby-Lee. Much loved by her extended family. Julie's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra commencing at 2.00pm today, Friday 9th August 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019
