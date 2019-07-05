Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine DAY

Add a Memory
Josephine DAY Notice
Josephine Margaret DAY "Josie" Passed away 2nd July 2019, aged 84 years. Late of Liverpool St, Cowra and formerly of Bumbaldry. Loving wife of John (dec) and beloved mother of Delia, Monica, Kieran, Leanore, Gareth & Craig. Nana of 19 grandchildren and great grandmother of 14. Much loved by her extended family and friends. Josie's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 1.30pm on Friday 12th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices