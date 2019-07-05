|
|
Josephine Margaret DAY "Josie" Passed away 2nd July 2019, aged 84 years. Late of Liverpool St, Cowra and formerly of Bumbaldry. Loving wife of John (dec) and beloved mother of Delia, Monica, Kieran, Leanore, Gareth & Craig. Nana of 19 grandchildren and great grandmother of 14. Much loved by her extended family and friends. Josie's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 1.30pm on Friday 12th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 5, 2019