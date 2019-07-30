Home
John Roy SUTHERLAND Passed away 26th July 2019. Aged 88 years. Late of Berowra St, Cowra and formerly of Koorawatha. Loving husband of Lola and beloved father and father-in-law of Annette, Kevin & Sonya, Ronnie & Donna, Rosemary & Chris, Carmel & Graham, Anthony & Louise, Maree & Mathew, Mark & Cath. Much adored Poppy Jack to 14 grandchildren and 4 great granddaughters. John's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 31st July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on July 30, 2019
