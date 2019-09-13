Home
John SIMUNIC Passed away 8th September 2019 Aged 77 years. Late of Savages Lane, Cowra. Loving husband of Patti and father & father-in-law of Andrew and Donna, Yvette and Paul and grandpa to Jessica, Jackson, Phoebe, Zoe and Jesse. John's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am on Monday 16th September 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
