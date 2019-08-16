Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for John PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John PARKER


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
John PARKER Notice
John Lees (Jack) PARKER 31/08/1921 - 10/08/2019 Late of Tocumwal, formerly of Noonbinna. Loved husband of Patsie (deceased) and loved father & father in-law of Kevin & Pam, Margaret Rumble, Leslie & Ian Wright. Beloved "Jack" of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A caring uncle and loyal friend. A gentle man and a gentleman. Jack's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Graveside, Cowra Cemetery, commencing at 11.30am on Tuesday 20th August 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices