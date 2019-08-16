|
John Lees (Jack) PARKER 31/08/1921 - 10/08/2019 Late of Tocumwal, formerly of Noonbinna. Loved husband of Patsie (deceased) and loved father & father in-law of Kevin & Pam, Margaret Rumble, Leslie & Ian Wright. Beloved "Jack" of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A caring uncle and loyal friend. A gentle man and a gentleman. Jack's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Graveside, Cowra Cemetery, commencing at 11.30am on Tuesday 20th August 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019