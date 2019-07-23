|
|
John BRIEN Passed away 21st July 2019, aged 91 years. Late of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Hanna St, Cowra. Loving husband of 67 years to Jean. Beloved father of Elizabeth, Jennifer, Virginia and Alison and dearly loved grandfather of his 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. John's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home, Vaux St Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm on Wednesday 24th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. By request, in lieu of flowers donations can be made at the Chapel to Bilyara Hostel, Cowra. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 23, 2019