Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Joan Lillian RYAN "Jo" Passed away 7th September 2019 Aged 84 years. Late of Bellevue Lodge, Cowra and formerly of Alma St, Koorawatha. Loving wife of Eddie (dec) and mother of Bruce, Greg, Warrick and Dan. Joan's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Uniting Church Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm today Friday 13th September 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
