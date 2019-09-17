|
Joan Mary METHERELL Passed away 12th September 2019 Aged 88 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care and formerly of Mulyan St, Cowra. Beloved wife of Eric (dec) and loving mother of Sue, Rick & Lyndall & their families. Joan's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra, commencing at 1:30pm on Thursday 19th September 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Sept. 17, 2019