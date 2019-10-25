|
Jean CLATWORTHY Passed away 22nd October 2019 Aged 97 years Late of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Waugoola Rd, Wyangala Dam. Loving wife of Jim (dec) & mother & mother-in-law of Daria & Don (dec), Yvonne & David, John & Lyn, Anne & Ross. Jean's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 10:30am on Tuesday the 29th October 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019