Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Jean BRIEN

Jean BRIEN Notice
Jean BRIEN Passed away 9th December 2019, aged 91years. Of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Hanna St, Cowra. Loving wife of 67 years to John (dec). Beloved mother of Elizabeth, Jennifer, Virginia and Alison and dearly loved grandmother of her 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Jean's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott Funeral Home, Vaux St Cowra, commencing at 10.00am today Friday 13th December 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the chapel to Bilyara Hostel, Cowra.



Published in Cowra Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019
