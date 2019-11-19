|
James BELL "Jim" Passed away 13th November 2019, aged 85 years. Late of Weeroona Nursing Home and formerly of "Blue Wren Cottage", Chardonnay Rd, Cowra. Loving husband of Beryl, and father and father-in-law of Margaret & Ian, Barbara & Phillip, Mervyn & Judy, John & Angie, Debbie & Andrew and Katherine. A loving pa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Peter's Presbyterian Church, Cowra commencing at 10.30am on Saturday 23rd November 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Nov. 19, 2019