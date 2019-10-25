|
Isobel Jean DOLBEL "Nan" Passed away 21st October 2019, aged 96 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care & formerly of Fitzroy Ave, Cowra. Loving wife of Don (dec) and much loved mother & mother-in-law of Ray (dec), Gary & Cookie. Nan of Nicole (Michael), Nat (dec) & step-nan of Brad. Great nan of Jacob, Jordan & Krystal. Nan's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Graveside, Cowra Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am today Friday 25th October 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019