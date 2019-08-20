|
|
HEATHER MARGARET WILSON Aged 93 years Passed away peacefully at her home on the 15th August, 2019. Late of Kalyan Court, Cowra and formerly of Westleigh and Pennant Hills, Sydney. Loving wife of Keith (deceased) and beloved mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey (deceased) and Ros, Robyn and Les Green, Peter and Deidre and Judith and Wayne Mcclintock. Adored Nanny of her 11 grandchildren and their partners and her 23 great grandchildren. Heather's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her cremation to be held at 9.30am Friday 23rd August, 2019 at the Orange Crematorium followed by a service of thanksgiving at 2pm at St. Peter's Presbyterian Church, Macquarie Street, Cowra.
Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 20, 2019