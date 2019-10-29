Home
Gwenneth Josephine O'SULLIVAN "Gwen" Passed away 24th October 2019, aged 93 years. Late of Fitzroy St, Cowra. Loving wife of Jack (dec) & mother & mother-in-law of Peter & Margaret, Anne & Brian, Margaret & Bernie & a beloved grandmother & great-grandmother of their families. Gwen's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 30th October 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 29, 2019
