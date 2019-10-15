Home
Graham LAVER Passed away 10th October 2019, aged 80 years. Late of Russell St, Bathurst and formerly of Cowra. Former husband of Gae (dec) and loving father of Fiona. Beloved grandad of Bailey and Caleb and a dear brother of Florence and Rosalys (dec). Graham's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm on Wednesday 16th October 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 15, 2019
