Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Gavin BALLANTINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gavin BALLANTINE

Add a Memory
Gavin BALLANTINE Notice
Gavin BALLANTINE Passed away 17th October 2019, aged 70 years. Late of Carrington St, Woodstock. Loving husband of Erika & father of Mark, Robert, Brenda & Bill & adored grandfather of their families. Gavin's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home Cowra, commencing at 1:30pm on Tuesday 29th October 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gavin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices