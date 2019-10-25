|
|
Gavin BALLANTINE Passed away 17th October 2019, aged 70 years. Late of Carrington St, Woodstock. Loving husband of Erika & father of Mark, Robert, Brenda & Bill & adored grandfather of their families. Gavin's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home Cowra, commencing at 1:30pm on Tuesday 29th October 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019