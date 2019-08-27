|
Frederick FLINT "Fred" Passed away 24th August 2019 Aged 91 years. Late of Lyall St, Cowra. Loving husband of Shirley and a devoted father of David (dec), Phillip (dec) and Patsy and father-in-law of Bob. Grandfather of Joshua and great grandfather of Elsie and Isabel. Fred's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery Cowra commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 30th August 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 27, 2019