Freda Rose THORNHILL Passed away 31st October 2019, aged 80 years. Late of Weeroona Nursing Home and formerly of Darling Ave, Cowra. Wife of George and much-loved mother of Sandra, Lance, Vanessa, Maria, Julia and Erina. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. "Forever in our hearts, a caring soul and a gentle angel" Freda's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home Vaux St Cowra commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 7th November 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to the Lung Foundation of Australia. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019