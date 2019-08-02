|
Evelyn Margaret ELLIOTT "Tops" Passed away 31st July 2019 Aged 99 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care, Cowra. Beloved wife of Gavan (dec) and mother of Jill and Irene. Much loved grandmother to Lee and Andrew and great grandmother to Christian and Shaun. Evelyn's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery commencing at 10.30am today Friday 2nd August 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019