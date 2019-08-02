Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn ELLIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn ELLIOTT

Add a Memory
Evelyn ELLIOTT Notice
Evelyn Margaret ELLIOTT "Tops" Passed away 31st July 2019 Aged 99 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care, Cowra. Beloved wife of Gavan (dec) and mother of Jill and Irene. Much loved grandmother to Lee and Andrew and great grandmother to Christian and Shaun. Evelyn's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery commencing at 10.30am today Friday 2nd August 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices