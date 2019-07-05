Home
Erica PULLING Passed away 30th June 2019, aged 88 years. Late of 'Chinbok', Cowra. Loving wife of Lee (dec) and mother & mother-in-law of Antony and Sheryl-ann, and Louise and grandmother of Gabriel. Erica's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church Cowra, commencing at 11.00am on Friday 12th July 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on July 5, 2019
