Enid Joy LANGFIELD Passed away 15th September 2019 Aged 85 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care and formerly of Elizabeth Ave, Cowra. Beloved sister of Norma Hargreaves (dec) & Margaret Flannery. Enid's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm today, Friday 20th September 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019
