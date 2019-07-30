|
|
SCOVELL Elsie Angela "Peggy" Passed away peacefully 26th July 2019 Aged 95 years Late of Cowra Beloved wife of Stanley (Dec). Dearly loved mum of Jennifer (Dec), Gary, Robyn and Faye. Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. "Deeply Loved by all who knew her" The family and friends of Peggy are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra on Wednesday 31st of July commencing at 2:30pm. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 30, 2019