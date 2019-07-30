Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie SCOVELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie SCOVELL

Add a Memory
Elsie SCOVELL Notice
SCOVELL Elsie Angela "Peggy" Passed away peacefully 26th July 2019 Aged 95 years Late of Cowra Beloved wife of Stanley (Dec). Dearly loved mum of Jennifer (Dec), Gary, Robyn and Faye. Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. "Deeply Loved by all who knew her" The family and friends of Peggy are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra on Wednesday 31st of July commencing at 2:30pm. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices