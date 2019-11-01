Home
Elaine CLEMENTS O.A.M Passed away 25th October 2019, aged 104 years. Late of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of "Yeronga", Reids Flat Rd, Cowra. Loving wife of Joseph "John" (dec) and beloved mother of Allan and Anne. A devoted mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Elaine's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service to be held at The Uniting Church, Cowra commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 4th November 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the church to the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019
