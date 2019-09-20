Home
Eileen Watmore Formerly of Cowra, passed away peacefully in Newcastle. June 19th, 2019, aged 100years. Beloved loved wife of Mervyn John (dec). Much loved mother of Robert (dec) and Judith, and Helen and Ray. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Deeply loved by all that knew her. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Eileen's interment service, to be held at the old Cowra Lawn Cemetery on Saturday 28th September, 2019 commencing at 10.00 am.



Published in Cowra Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019
